Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphatec’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.24 on Friday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

