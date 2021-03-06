Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,220,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,097.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,975.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,730.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.