Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,097.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,975.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,730.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.