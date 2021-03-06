Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $6,205,500.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,108.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,985.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,737.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

