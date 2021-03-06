Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Allison Transmission worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

