Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 61,501 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,501 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $26.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

