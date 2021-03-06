Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,760 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after buying an additional 511,842 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,320 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,855,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 178,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

