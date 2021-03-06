Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,635 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Quidel worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Quidel by 588.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 370,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Quidel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 49.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 302,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Quidel by 2,433.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 256,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

QDEL stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day moving average of $209.84. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

