Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,836 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in L Brands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L Brands by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

