Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

