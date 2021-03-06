Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.97% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after purchasing an additional 688,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,385,000 after buying an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ALEX opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

