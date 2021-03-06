Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 207,593 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 1,153.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,593 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.47% of Digimarc worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Digimarc by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 32,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,678,437.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,198,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $141,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,924.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

