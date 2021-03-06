Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Up 6.6%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.96 and last traded at $103.75. 1,135,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,058,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,992,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 23,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

