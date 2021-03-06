Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.50. 1,608,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,979,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

