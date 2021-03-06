Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 63,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 211.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 254,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 6.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 603,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

