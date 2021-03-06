Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.