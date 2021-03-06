Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.91

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and traded as low as $34.40. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 46,515 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

