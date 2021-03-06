Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EADSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.
Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 452,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,673. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
