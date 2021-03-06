Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EADSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 452,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,673. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

