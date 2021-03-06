Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EADSY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
