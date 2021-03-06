Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

