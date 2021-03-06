Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $220.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. William Blair began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.59. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

