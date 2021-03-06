Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.12.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $179.81 on Thursday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.59.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

