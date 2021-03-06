Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.46.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

Shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock opened at C$26.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.39. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The firm has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,724.42.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.