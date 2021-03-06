Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CFO Buys $127,500.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $77.06.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.