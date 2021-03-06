Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) Insider Sharon Rothstein Buys 1,050 Shares of Stock

Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) insider Sharon Rothstein purchased 1,050 shares of Afterpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$97.13 ($69.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,986.50 ($72,847.50).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

About Afterpay

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

