African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Update

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AGGFF opened at $0.11 on Friday. African Gold Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.78 target price on shares of African Gold Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

