Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 531 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $167.10 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.