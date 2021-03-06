Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 37 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,307.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,153.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,978.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,170.57.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

