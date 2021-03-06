Advisory Services Network LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

