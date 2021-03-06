Advisory Services Network LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,471 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

