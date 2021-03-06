Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $179.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day moving average of $168.72. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

