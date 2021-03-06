Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 949.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 305,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,605 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,347.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of -1.27.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

