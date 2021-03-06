Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 176 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $527.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.81. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

