Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.47.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAVVF opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.