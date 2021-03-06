Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $214,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE opened at $440.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.81. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

