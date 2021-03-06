Admiral Group plc (ADM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,959 ($38.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,995.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,848.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,249 ($42.45).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,314.20 ($30.24).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

