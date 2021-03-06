ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 3,450,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,039,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The stock has a market cap of $197.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

