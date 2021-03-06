ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 766,400 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 996,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. It is developing AditxtScore that allow individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

