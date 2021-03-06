adidas (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €250.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been given a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €278.91 ($328.13).

adidas stock opened at €271.50 ($319.41) on Thursday. adidas has a 1 year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1 year high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €283.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €278.77. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

