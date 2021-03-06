Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,088,600 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the January 28th total of 2,761,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,886.0 days.

ADEVF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Adevinta Asa in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adevinta Asa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $16.35 on Friday. Adevinta Asa has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

