Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Raised to $60.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $995,311.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,373,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,769,880 shares in the company, valued at $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

