Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $1.24 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,834.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.95 or 0.03317561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.20 or 0.00374613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.01024799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.07 or 0.00422443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00376179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.51 or 0.00256119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00022710 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

