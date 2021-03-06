Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%.

NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,621. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Several brokerages have commented on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

