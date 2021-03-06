ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACIW opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

