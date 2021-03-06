Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acerinox from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acerinox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

