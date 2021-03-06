Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $8,403,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 54,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

