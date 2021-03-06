AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Short Interest Update

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.