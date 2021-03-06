9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 455,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the January 28th total of 280,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 9F during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 9F in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of 9F in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Get 9F alerts:

Shares of 9F stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.