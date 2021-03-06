9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,327. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

