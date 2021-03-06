9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

