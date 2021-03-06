9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 96.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $249.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.54. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

